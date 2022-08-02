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Beard trimmer 9000 Prestige Beard trimmer
Discontinued
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BT9810/15
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UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
User manual
All (10)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
What do the symbols on my Philips Groomer mean?
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
How do I charge my Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper?
Why is there white grease inside my Philips groomer/trimmer/clipper?
Beardtrimmer 9000 PrestigeCutter
Beardtrimmer Series 9000Adjustable beard comb 5.4–10 mm
Beardtrimmer S9000 PrestigeTravel pouch
Beardtrimmer series 9000HQ8505 Power Adapter
ShaversCleansing brush
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is making a strange noise
My skin is irritated after using my Philips Groomer
My Philips Groomer is trimming my hair unevenly
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