Discontinued
BT9810/15
SteelPrecision Technology
PowerAdapt Sensor
3 level battery indicator
The Philips beard trimmer 9000 Prestige features the brand new SteelPrecision Technology which consists of an integrated metal comb and strong cutter. This system does not bend like a plastic comb, no matter the pressure, to ensure the most even and precise trimming results*.
Get the most even result from your trim. This beard trimmer for men always follows the contours of your face, with an anti-friction coating that allows it to effortlessly and comfortably glide over your skin.
Our full metal blades remain sharp for life. And thanks to the special geometry of the blades, the beard trimmer 9000 Prestige cuts even the thickest hair without pulling.
Based on an objective evenness test with close-up images in its price class, done by a third-party agency