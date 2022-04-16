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Beardtrimmer series 5000 Beard trimmer
Discontinued
Support
BT5522/15
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User manual
Data Act Document
All (10)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
How do I clean my Philips groomer?
What do the symbols on my Philips Groomer mean?
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
How do I charge my Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper?
Beardtrimmer series 5000Cutter
Beardtrimmer series 5000Precision trimmer
Adjustable Beard Comb 0.4-10 mm
Beardtrimmer Series 5000Adjustable beard comb 10.4–20 mm
Beardtrimmer series 5000Charging stand
Beardtrimmer series 9000HQ8505 Power Adapter
ShaversCleansing brush
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
My Philips Groomer is trimming my hair unevenly
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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