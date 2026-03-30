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  • Advanced precision
  • Advanced precision
  • Advanced precision
  • Advanced precision
  • Advanced precision
  • Advanced precision
  • Advanced precision
  • Advanced precision
  • Advanced precision
  • Advanced precision

Discontinued

Beardtrimmer series 5000Beard trimmer

BT5522/15

Advanced precision
The Philips Beard Trimmer 5500 is a premium beard and stubble trimmer that also cuts hair. Designed for an even trim from any angle, featuring 40 adjustable lengths. DualCut steel blades and 120 minutes of Lithium-ion runtime.
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Ultimate control for beard and hair

Advanced precision

  • 0.2 mm precision settings

  • Self-sharpening metal blades

  • 120 min cordless use/1 hr charge

  • Lift & Trim PRO system

Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

Stubble doesn't stand a chance. The Lift & Trim Pro system captures all your low-lying hairs and lifts them up towards the blades for a precise cut — plus it's still an ideal trimmer for long beards.

Self-sharpening blades for zero maintenance

Self-sharpening blades for zero maintenance

Suitable for even the thickest hair, the double-sharpened blades guarantee precision edges and superior trimming every time. No oil or replacement blades required.

Adjusts to different length settings

Cut to the exact length you're after. Just spin the precision dial to one of 40 length settings between 0.4-10 mm in 0.2 mm increments.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Versus its Philips predecessor