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Beardtrimmer series 5000 Beard trimmer
Discontinued
Support
BT5515/13
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Data Act Document
UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
All (10)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
What do the symbols on my Philips Groomer mean?
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
How do I charge my Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper?
Why is there white grease inside my Philips groomer/trimmer/clipper?
HQ8505 Power adapter
Beardtrimmer series 5000Cutter
Beardtrimmer series 5000Precision trimmer
Adjustable Beard Comb 0.4-10 mm
Beardtrimmer Series 5000Adjustable beard comb 10.4–20 mm
Beardtrimmer series 5000Charging stand
ShaversCleansing brush
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is making a strange noise
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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