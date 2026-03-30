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  • Even length at every angle
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  • Even length at every angle
  • Even length at every angle
  • Even length at every angle
  • Even length at every angle
  • Even length at every angle
  • Even length at every angle
  • Even length at every angle
  • Even length at every angle
  • Even length at every angle
  • Even length at every angle
  • Even length at every angle
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  • Even length at every angle
  • Even length at every angle
  • Even length at every angle
  • Even length at every angle
  • Even length at every angle
  • Even length at every angle
  • Even length at every angle
  • Even length at every angle
  • Even length at every angle
  • Even length at every angle

Discontinued

Beardtrimmer series 5000Beard trimmer

BT5515/13

Even length at every angle
The even and precise trim you want when creating your 3-day stubble, short or long beard look. Our innovative Lift & Trim PRO system lifts the hairs up to the level of the double-sharpened blades for a one-pass, even trim.
See all benefits

2 x more precision with Lift & Trim PRO system

Even length at every angle

  • 0.2 mm precision settings

  • Self-sharpening metal blades

  • 90 min cordless use/1 hr charge

  • Lift & Trim PRO system

Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

Stubble doesn't stand a chance. The Lift & Trim Pro system captures all your low-lying hairs and lifts them up towards the blades for a precise cut — plus it's still an ideal trimmer for long beards.

Self-sharpening blades for zero maintenance

Self-sharpening blades for zero maintenance

Suitable for even the thickest hair, the double-sharpened blades guarantee precision edges and superior trimming every time. No oil or replacement blades required.

Adjusts to different length settings

Adjusts to different length settings

Cut to the exact length you're after. Just spin the precision dial to one of 40 length settings between 0.4-10 mm in 0.2 mm increments.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Versus its Philips predecessor