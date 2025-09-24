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Beardtrimmer series 5000 Beard trimmer

Discontinued

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Beardtrimmer series 5000Beard trimmer

BT5502/13

Beardtrimmer series 5000 Beard trimmer

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Data Act Document

  • PDF file, 207.8 kB
  • 24 September 2025

Important information manual

  • PDF file, 187.8 kB
  • 14 April 2022

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