Discontinued
BRL170/00
Dual foil shaver
Advanced shaving system
1-hr recharge + quick charge
5 accessories
The flexing curved blades are 75% more efficient than traditional ladyshave blades*. Under the protective foil, they follow your contours for our closest ever shave.
As you guide the shaver over your body, the multiflex head with floating foils and flexing neck moves with you to keep optimal skin contact. The dual shaving foils ensure that fewer hairs are missed.
The soft-touch comfort cushions either side of the shaving head allow the shaver to move smoothly and feel gentle on your skin, especially in curvy areas.