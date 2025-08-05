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Lady Shaver Series 6000 Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry
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BRL138/00
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User manual
EU Declaration of conformity - English (US)
All (16)
Can I use my Philips lady shaver in the shower or bath?
Is it safe to use a shaving foil on my entire body?
How do I shave or trim different body parts to get the best results?
How can I remove and attach the shaving head of my Philips Lady Shaver?
When do I need to replace my lady shaver foil?
Lady Shaver Series 8000USB Cable
USB Cable
HQ87 USB wall adapter
SatinShave AdvancedShaving foil
My Philips lady shaver is not charging
My Philips lady shaver makes a loud noise
My Philips Lady Shaver is not working
I can't find the USB adapter/charger for my Philips product
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