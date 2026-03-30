BRL138/00
Wet and Dry use
For legs, body and bikini
+4 accessories
Up to 80 min runtime
3 blade system for a smooth, gentle shave – prevents nicks and cuts. Consists of dual-sided trimmer tips that pre-trim all hair. Shaving foil with diamond-shaped openings are designed to shave pre-trimmed hair in one go.
Say goodbye to razor burns and redness - 80% of women experienced smooth, irritation-free skin after use.** Dermatologically tested on sensitive skin.
Seamlessly fits into your routine - whether you're in the shower or on the move. Wet or dry, the choice is yours.
76.2% agrees, HPT the Netherlands, n=42, 2025.
vs their current lady shaver, HUT Germany N=49, 2021.
with a 2 year warranty.