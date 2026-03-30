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  • Gentle, clean shave. Even on sensitive areas.
  • Gentle, clean shave. Even on sensitive areas.
  • Gentle, clean shave. Even on sensitive areas.
  • Gentle, clean shave. Even on sensitive areas.
  • Gentle, clean shave. Even on sensitive areas.
  • Gentle, clean shave. Even on sensitive areas.
  • Gentle, clean shave. Even on sensitive areas.
  • Gentle, clean shave. Even on sensitive areas.

Lady Shaver Series 6000Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry

BRL138/00

Gentle, clean shave. Even on sensitive areas.
Discover gentle, quick and comfortable shaving. Shaves hair down to 0.2 mm. Because life's too busy for complicated shaving routines – enjoy effortless shaving that fits your schedule and gives you skin comfort. Dermatologically tested.
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Shave gently. Care deeply. Self-care isn't selfish.

Gentle, clean shave. Even on sensitive areas.

  • Wet and Dry use

  • For legs, body and bikini

  • +4 accessories

  • Up to 80 min runtime

Removes hair as short as 0.2 mm for a gentle, clean shave.

Removes hair as short as 0.2 mm for a gentle, clean shave.

3 blade system for a smooth, gentle shave – prevents nicks and cuts. Consists of dual-sided trimmer tips that pre-trim all hair. Shaving foil with diamond-shaped openings are designed to shave pre-trimmed hair in one go.

Less burning, less redness, more skin comfort.**

Less burning, less redness, more skin comfort.**

Say goodbye to razor burns and redness - 80% of women experienced smooth, irritation-free skin after use.** Dermatologically tested on sensitive skin.

Wet for the shower. Dry for on the go.

Wet for the shower. Dry for on the go.

Seamlessly fits into your routine - whether you're in the shower or on the move. Wet or dry, the choice is yours.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. 76.2% agrees, HPT the Netherlands, n=42, 2025.

  2. vs their current lady shaver, HUT Germany N=49, 2021.

  3. with a 2 year warranty.