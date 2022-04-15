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SatinShave Advanced Wet and Dry lady shaver
Discontinued
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BRL130/00
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Important information manual
Eco passport - English (US)
All (13)
When do I need to replace my lady shaver foil?
Can I use my Philips lady shaver in the shower or bath?
How do I clean my Philips lady shaver?
Should I use my Philips epilator or lady shaver on wet or dry skin?
Is it safe to use a shaving foil on my entire body?
Gear box foot file
EpilatorTrimming head
Lady Shaver Series 8000USB Cable
Trimming Comb
Pouch
USB Cable
HQ87 USB wall adapter
SatinShave AdvancedShaving foil
Tweezers kit
My Philips lady shaver is not charging
My Philips lady shaver makes a loud noise
My skin is irritated after using my Philips Satin Lady Shaver
My Philips Lady Shaver is not working
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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