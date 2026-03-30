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  • Enjoy 6 months of hair-free smooth skin*
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  • Enjoy 6 months of hair-free smooth skin*
  • Enjoy 6 months of hair-free smooth skin*
  • Enjoy 6 months of hair-free smooth skin*
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Enjoy 6 months of hair-free smooth skin*
  • Enjoy 6 months of hair-free smooth skin*

Discontinued

Lumea PrestigeIPL hair removal device

BRI956/00

1 award

Enjoy 6 months of hair-free smooth skin*
Philips Lumea Prestige with SenseIQ technology is our most effective IPL. Designed for convenient treatment at home, Lumea's intelligent attachments perfectly fit every curve of your body and adapt programs tailored for each body area.
See all benefits

4 intelligent attachments - for optimal results

Enjoy 6 months of hair-free smooth skin*

  • With SenseIQ technology

  • Underarms, bikini, body, face

  • With SmartSkin sensor

  • Both cordless and corded use

Expert IPL technology at-home, developed with dermatologists

Expert IPL technology at-home, developed with dermatologists

IPL stands for Intense Pulsed Light. Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root, putting the follicle into a resting phase. As a consequence, the amount of hair your body grows gradually decreases. Repeating the treatment leaves your skin beautifully hair free and touchably smooth. Treatment to prevent hair regrowth is safe and gentle, even on sensitive areas. Philips Lumea is clinically tested and developed with dermatologists for easy and effective treatment, from the comfort of your own home.

Proven gentle and effective treatment

Proven gentle and effective treatment

Objective studies show up to 92% hair reduction after three treatments**. Carry out the first four treatments every two weeks, and the next eight treatments every four weeks. After 12 treatments you can enjoy six months of hair-free smooth skin*.

Suitable for a wide range of hair and skin types

Suitable for a wide range of hair and skin types

Philips Lumea Prestige is effective on a wide range of hair and skin types. It works on naturally dark blonde, brown and black hair and on skin tones from very white to dark brown. IPL needs contrast between the pigment in the hair color and the pigment in the skin tone, therefore (as with other IPL-based treatments) Lumea cannot be used to treat white, grey, light blonde or red hair. And is not suitable for very dark skin.

Technical specifications

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Awards

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Disclaimers

  1. Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 78% on legs, 64% on bikini, 65% on armpits

  2. Measured on legs, after 3 treatments, 27 out of 55 women reach 92% or higher results

  3. When following the treatment schedule

  4. Study conducted in the Netherlands and Austria, with 56 women, after 3 treatments on armpits, bikini and legs, after 2 treatments on face

  5. The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2-year worldwide warranty

  6. When following the treatment schedule. Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face. The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2-year worldwide guarantee