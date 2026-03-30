Discontinued
BRI956/00
With SenseIQ technology
Underarms, bikini, body, face
With SmartSkin sensor
Both cordless and corded use
IPL stands for Intense Pulsed Light. Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root, putting the follicle into a resting phase. As a consequence, the amount of hair your body grows gradually decreases. Repeating the treatment leaves your skin beautifully hair free and touchably smooth. Treatment to prevent hair regrowth is safe and gentle, even on sensitive areas. Philips Lumea is clinically tested and developed with dermatologists for easy and effective treatment, from the comfort of your own home.
Objective studies show up to 92% hair reduction after three treatments**. Carry out the first four treatments every two weeks, and the next eight treatments every four weeks. After 12 treatments you can enjoy six months of hair-free smooth skin*.
Philips Lumea Prestige is effective on a wide range of hair and skin types. It works on naturally dark blonde, brown and black hair and on skin tones from very white to dark brown. IPL needs contrast between the pigment in the hair color and the pigment in the skin tone, therefore (as with other IPL-based treatments) Lumea cannot be used to treat white, grey, light blonde or red hair. And is not suitable for very dark skin.
Awards
Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 78% on legs, 64% on bikini, 65% on armpits
Measured on legs, after 3 treatments, 27 out of 55 women reach 92% or higher results
When following the treatment schedule
Study conducted in the Netherlands and Austria, with 56 women, after 3 treatments on armpits, bikini and legs, after 2 treatments on face
The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2-year worldwide warranty
When following the treatment schedule. Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face. The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2-year worldwide guarantee