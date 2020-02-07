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Lumea Prestige IPL hair removal device

Discontinued

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Lumea PrestigeIPL hair removal device

BRI950/00

Lumea Prestige IPL hair removal device

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Eco passport - English (US)

  • PDF file, 138 kB
  • 7 February 2020

Leaflet

  • PDF file, 606.4 kB
  • 28 February 2020

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