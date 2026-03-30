BRI945/00
SmartSkin sensor
2 intelligent attachments: body, face
Lumea IPL App
Corded use
Every 2 weeks to start with — that's half as many treatments as other brands. Followed by touch-ups just once a month. That's it. Covering both lower legs takes 8.5 minutes.
Lumea 8000 Series has five easily adjustable light settings. Our SmartSkin sensor reads your skin tone and helps you find the most comfortable setting. Intelligent attachments adapt treatment for each body area.
Convenient to use thanks to an extra long cable for easy access and enhanced maneuverability.
Awards
Median result: 86% hair reduction on lower legs, measured 18 months after the 3rd treatment. While Lumea is proven to deliver up to 12 months of hair reduction, testing has shown that it can effectively provide hair reduction for up to 18 months, starting after 3 treatments. Packaging may vary
When following the treatment schedule. Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face. The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2-year worldwide guarantee