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  • Tailored to you with SenseIQ
  • Tailored to you with SenseIQ
  • Tailored to you with SenseIQ
  • Tailored to you with SenseIQ
  • Tailored to you with SenseIQ
  • Tailored to you with SenseIQ
  • Tailored to you with SenseIQ
  • Tailored to you with SenseIQ
  • Tailored to you with SenseIQ
  • Tailored to you with SenseIQ
  • Tailored to you with SenseIQ
  • Tailored to you with SenseIQ
  • Tailored to you with SenseIQ
  • Tailored to you with SenseIQ
  • Tailored to you with SenseIQ
  • Tailored to you with SenseIQ
  • Tailored to you with SenseIQ
  • Tailored to you with SenseIQ
  • Tailored to you with SenseIQ
  • Tailored to you with SenseIQ
  • Tailored to you with SenseIQ
  • Tailored to you with SenseIQ

Lumea IPL 8000 SeriesIPL Hair removal device with SenseIQ

BRI945/00

1 award

Tailored to you with SenseIQ
Enjoy a quick and personalised treatment with our Lumea IPL 8000 Series. SenseIQ technology with smart attachments and Lumea IPL app for long-lasting smooth skin.
See all benefits

Enjoy 18 months of visibly hair-free smooth skin*

Tailored to you with SenseIQ

  • SmartSkin sensor

  • 2 intelligent attachments: body, face

  • Lumea IPL App

  • Corded use

Treat only 2 x a month for fast results

Treat only 2 x a month for fast results

Every 2 weeks to start with — that's half as many treatments as other brands. Followed by touch-ups just once a month. That's it. Covering both lower legs takes 8.5 minutes.

Gentle and comfortable with SenseIQ

Gentle and comfortable with SenseIQ

Lumea 8000 Series has five easily adjustable light settings. Our SmartSkin sensor reads your skin tone and helps you find the most comfortable setting. Intelligent attachments adapt treatment for each body area.

Extra-long cable for added flexibility while treating

Extra-long cable for added flexibility while treating

Convenient to use thanks to an extra long cable for easy access and enhanced maneuverability.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Median result: 86% hair reduction on lower legs, measured 18 months after the 3rd treatment. While Lumea is proven to deliver up to 12 months of hair reduction, testing has shown that it can effectively provide hair reduction for up to 18 months, starting after 3 treatments. Packaging may vary

  2. When following the treatment schedule. Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face. The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2-year worldwide guarantee