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Satinelle Essential Corded compact epilator

Discontinued

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Satinelle EssentialCorded compact epilator

BRE224/00

Satinelle Essential Corded compact epilator

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)

  • PDF file, 45.9 kB
  • 26 February 2026

User manual

  • PDF file, 2 MB
  • 25 October 2023

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