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Discontinued

izzywireless multiroom portable speaker

BM6W/10

One tap to play music in every room

Philips izzy portable speaker BM6 plays music wirelessly via Bluetooth. With splash proof, you can take it to bathroom, kitchen or outdoor. Start off with one, add more to expand music to multiroom. Easy setup, no router, password or apps.

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One tap to play music in every room

  • Bluetooth®

  • Splash proof

  • Rechargeable battery

  • izzylink™ for multiroom

2x7.5W RMS maximum output power

Change the master speaker in the group with just one tap

Change the master speaker in the group with just one tap

In each izzylink™ group, any individual speaker can be the master, streaming music to the others. When you want to take the lead to share your own music, press the Bluetooth button on the speaker in your room and share that music from your device instantly. Other speakers in the same izzylink™ group will play the same music in sync at the same time. Sharing music with each other is just that easy.

Play music in one room wirelessly via Bluetooth

Play music in one room wirelessly via Bluetooth

Philips izzy speaker lets you stream all your favorite music from your phone, tablet or computer, no matter which music or radio app you use.

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