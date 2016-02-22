Discontinued
BM6W/10
One tap to play music in every room
Philips izzy portable speaker BM6 plays music wirelessly via Bluetooth. With splash proof, you can take it to bathroom, kitchen or outdoor. Start off with one, add more to expand music to multiroom. Easy setup, no router, password or apps.
Bluetooth®
Splash proof
Rechargeable battery
izzylink™ for multiroom
In each izzylink™ group, any individual speaker can be the master, streaming music to the others. When you want to take the lead to share your own music, press the Bluetooth button on the speaker in your room and share that music from your device instantly. Other speakers in the same izzylink™ group will play the same music in sync at the same time. Sharing music with each other is just that easy.
Philips izzy speaker lets you stream all your favorite music from your phone, tablet or computer, no matter which music or radio app you use.