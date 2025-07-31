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Hair Dryer 8000 Series Hair Dryer with ThermoShield Advanced

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Hair Dryer 8000 SeriesHair Dryer with ThermoShield Advanced

BHD837/03

Hair Dryer 8000 Series Hair Dryer with ThermoShield Advanced

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Manuals & Documentation

UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)

  • PDF file, 142.1 kB
  • 31 July 2025

User manual - English (US)

  • PDF file, 2.2 MB
  • 24 March 2026

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