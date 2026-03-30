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  • Our fastest hair dryer yet
  • Our fastest hair dryer yet
  • Our fastest hair dryer yet
  • Our fastest hair dryer yet
  • Our fastest hair dryer yet
  • Our fastest hair dryer yet
  • Our fastest hair dryer yet
  • Our fastest hair dryer yet
  • Our fastest hair dryer yet
  • Our fastest hair dryer yet
  • Our fastest hair dryer yet
  • Our fastest hair dryer yet
  • Our fastest hair dryer yet
  • Our fastest hair dryer yet
  • Our fastest hair dryer yet
  • Our fastest hair dryer yet
  • Our fastest hair dryer yet
  • Our fastest hair dryer yet

Hair Dryer 8000 SeriesHair Dryer with ThermoShield Advanced

BHD837/03

Our fastest hair dryer yet
Introducing the Philips 8000 Series Hair Dryer. Our most compact high-speed ionic hair dryer, designed to protect hair against heat damage with ThermoShield Advanced temperature sensors for strong, shiny, moisture-rich hair in no time.
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Protects from heat damage for moisture-rich hair

Our fastest hair dryer yet

  • ThermoShield Advanced sensors

  • Powerful Brushless DC motor

  • Dual Airstream Technology

  • Gentle mode for scalp care

Fast drying in 3 minutes or less*

Fast drying in 3 minutes or less*

Take your hair from wet to dry in just a few minutes with our most powerful high-speed hair dryer yet. Spinning up to 110,000 times per minute, the state-of-the-art Brushless DC motor delivers efficient drying air at 228 km (141 miles) an hour, so your best hair days can start as soon as possible!

Protect your hair from heat damage

Protect your hair from heat damage

Protect your hair from heat damage and maintain up to 100%** of its natural strength thanks to ThermoShield Advanced technology. The technology's sensors are designed to detect ambient temperature 200 times per second, then adjust drying heat to keep your hair protected and strong. Healthy feeling hair and peace of mind, dry after dry.

Boost shine and reduce frizz

Boost shine and reduce frizz

Experience smooth, glossy hair thanks to Dual Airstream technology's ultra-stable performance, which draws air from two inlets simultaneously, then condenses them into one powerful stream of drying air. But don't just take our word for its results – 94% of users*** say their hair feels smooth after using the Philips 8000 Series hair dryer.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested on 30 cm long Caucasian hair using the highest heat and speed setting

  2. Tested with ThermoShield mode vs air dry

  3. Tested with 31 users under Hot/Cold mode

  4. Tested with 31 users under Hot/Cold mode

  5. Tested under highest heat and speed setting

  6. Tested under Hot/Cold mode, vs air dry

  7. Without cord and accessories

  8. Versus Philips BHD530 with 2300 W, tested under highest heat and speed setting