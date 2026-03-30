BHD837/03
ThermoShield Advanced sensors
Powerful Brushless DC motor
Dual Airstream Technology
Gentle mode for scalp care
Take your hair from wet to dry in just a few minutes with our most powerful high-speed hair dryer yet. Spinning up to 110,000 times per minute, the state-of-the-art Brushless DC motor delivers efficient drying air at 228 km (141 miles) an hour, so your best hair days can start as soon as possible!
Protect your hair from heat damage and maintain up to 100%** of its natural strength thanks to ThermoShield Advanced technology. The technology's sensors are designed to detect ambient temperature 200 times per second, then adjust drying heat to keep your hair protected and strong. Healthy feeling hair and peace of mind, dry after dry.
Experience smooth, glossy hair thanks to Dual Airstream technology's ultra-stable performance, which draws air from two inlets simultaneously, then condenses them into one powerful stream of drying air. But don't just take our word for its results – 94% of users*** say their hair feels smooth after using the Philips 8000 Series hair dryer.
Tested on 30 cm long Caucasian hair using the highest heat and speed setting
Tested with ThermoShield mode vs air dry
Tested with 31 users under Hot/Cold mode
Tested with 31 users under Hot/Cold mode
Tested under highest heat and speed setting
Tested under Hot/Cold mode, vs air dry
Without cord and accessories
Versus Philips BHD530 with 2300 W, tested under highest heat and speed setting