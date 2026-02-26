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5000 Series Hair Dryer

Discontinued

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5000 SeriesHair Dryer

BHD530/00

5000 Series Hair Dryer

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)

  • PDF file, 143.9 kB
  • 26 February 2026

User manual - English (US)

  • PDF file, 1.6 MB
  • 3 September 2025

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