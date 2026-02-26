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5000 Series Hair Dryer
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UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
User manual - English (US)
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Where is the model and serial number of my Philips Hair Styler?
Can I wind the cord around My Philips Styler after use?
What does the ION function on my Philips Hair Styler do?
Is my Philips hair styler asbestos-free?
How can I clean my Philips Hair Styler?
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