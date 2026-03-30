ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**

5000 SeriesHair Dryer

BHD510/03

Fast drying, with no heat damage**
ThermoShield technology gives you ultimate protection from heat damage, by actively controlling the air temperature of the dryer to an optimum level.
See all benefits

with ThermoShield technology

Fast drying, with no heat damage**

  • 2300 W

  • ThermoShield technology

  • 4 x ionic care*

  • 3 heat and 2 speed settings

ThermoShield technology, for ultimate heat protection

ThermoShield technology, for ultimate heat protection

The overheat detect sensor actively optimises and controls the air temperature, protecting your hair from damage** caused by overheating. Enjoy a stress-free drying experience with ThermoShield technology.

20%*** faster drying, with a powerful 2300 W airflow

20%*** faster drying, with a powerful 2300 W airflow

A more powerful airflow of 2300 W makes drying 20%** faster while still protecting your hair.

A powerful motor creates air speeds of up to 110 km/h****

A powerful motor creates air speeds of up to 110 km/h****

This hair dryer's high-performance motor has been developed for the professional market. It generates an air speed of up to 110 km/h****, for fast drying and impressive styling.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. vs. BHD350 in the top setting

  2. ThermoShield setting

  3. * vs. basic dryer

  4. * * Tested in a Philips lab with the nozzle in the top setting