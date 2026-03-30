BHD510/03
2300 W
ThermoShield technology
4 x ionic care*
3 heat and 2 speed settings
The overheat detect sensor actively optimises and controls the air temperature, protecting your hair from damage** caused by overheating. Enjoy a stress-free drying experience with ThermoShield technology.
A more powerful airflow of 2300 W makes drying 20%** faster while still protecting your hair.
This hair dryer's high-performance motor has been developed for the professional market. It generates an air speed of up to 110 km/h****, for fast drying and impressive styling.
vs. BHD350 in the top setting
ThermoShield setting
* vs. basic dryer
* * Tested in a Philips lab with the nozzle in the top setting