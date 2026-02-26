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5000 Series Hair Dryer
Discontinued
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BHD501/00
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UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
Argentinian Safety Approval Certificate - English (US)
All (5)
Can I wind the cord around My Philips Styler after use?
Where is the model and serial number of my Philips Hair Styler?
What does the ION function on my Philips Hair Styler do?
Is my Philips hair styler asbestos-free?
How can I clean my Philips Hair Styler?
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