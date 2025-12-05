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Body Groomer 5000 Series With Triple Protect shaving system

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Body Groomer 5000 SeriesWith Triple Protect shaving system

BG5480/15

Body Groomer 5000 Series With Triple Protect shaving system

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Manuals & Documentation

BG5475, BG7480, BG7490 US

Interactive online manual

UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)

  • ZIP file, 276.5 kB
  • 5 December 2025

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