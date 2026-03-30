BG5480/15
Triple Protect shave system
Close results on skin
Foldable back attachment
Bi-directional trimming combs
100% Showerproof
The Triple Protect shave system has pearl tips for enhanced skin comfort, diamond-shaped holes for effortless skin doming while the guard significantly minimises skin irritation.
Shaving to 0.2 mm, our cutting technology gives you the close and precise grooming experience you need. Featuring our diamond-shaped shaver foil that works seamlessly to ensure a smooth, even finish, leaving your skin feeling soft and refreshed.
Our newly designed, foldable back attachment delivers an enhanced ergonomic experience and significantly improves reachability across the body. The handle comes with various settings to allow for comfortable shaving from all sides.
Quick charge option provides enough power for one trimming session
Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase