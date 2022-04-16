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BODY groomers
All series
Bodygroom series 3000 Showerproof body groomer
Discontinued
Support
BG2024/15
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Important information manual
User manual
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Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
ShaversCleansing brush
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My Philips Groomer is trimming my hair unevenly
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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