Discontinued
BG2024/15
Skin comfort system
1 click-on comb, 3 mm
50 mins' cordless use/8 hr charge
Designed to be safe and comfortable for the underarms, chest and abs, back and shoulders, groin area and legs. The skin comfort system catches and cuts hairs of different lengths, without the need for multiple tools or skin contact with sharp edges. The bi-directional trimmers cut longer hairs, which are shaved by the foil for a closer result.
The skin comfort system features a hypoallergenic foil and rounded tips to protect your skin while shaving.
1 comb included for a natural 3 mm trim. Attach the comb onto the shaving system, to trim hair to a fixed length of 3 mm. You can use the shaving system without the comb for a closer result. For thicker hair, pre-trimming with the comb is recommended.