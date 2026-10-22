New
BAR500/00
Delicious coffee, zero effort. Compact by design.
Small enough for any kitchen counter. Pour in your favourite beans, swipe that handle, and enjoy an incredible coffee. Crafted from stainless steel, Baristina Plus blends timeless design with automated grinding, tamping and brewing for hot or iced coffee.
Fresh bean coffee brewed directly in the portafilter for a 100% authentic coffee experience.
Swipe the handle. Baristina automatically grinds, tamps and brews your coffee in less than a minute.
At just 18 cm wide, compact enough for any kitchen counter, powerful enough for barista-style coffee.
Espresso. Lungo. Iced coffee. Extra intense. Prefer pre-ground or decaf? Simply add to portafilter.
Remove the portafilter. Rinse it. That's it - You're good to go!
Fresh bean coffee brewed directly and automatically in the portafilter for a 100% authentic coffee experience with zero hidden coffee paths. Freshly ground coffee goes straight from the grinder into the portafilter for the greatest coffee aroma and taste every single time.
Just swipe the handle. Baristina automatically grinds at the perfect, pre-set grind size, tamps and brews your coffee. No need for any barista skills, no adjustments needed. Simply sit back and enjoy it in less than a minute.
At just 18 cm wide, Baristina is Philips' most compact bean-to-cup machine. It seamlessly fits on any kitchen counter without sacrificing performance. Compact, yet powerful enough to deliver rich, barista-style coffee at home. Kitchen space is no longer an issue!