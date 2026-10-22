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  • BAR500 Basic asset. Baristina Plus Basic asset
  • Baristina Step by Step visual BAR Step by Step
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  • CO_2025_BAR301_03_320_F6_No More Messing Around. Easy to clean. No Hassle.
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  • BAR500 Feature asset. Swipe brew enjoy. Portasweep
  • Tiny - yet mighty! BAR500 feature asset
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  • Baristina Portafilter Customization Feature asset customization
  • BAR500 Specification BAR500 Dimensions Baristina Plus Dimensions
  • Packaging photograph
  • BAR500 Basic asset. Baristina Plus Basic asset
  • BAR500 Basic asset. Baristina Plus Basic asset
  • Baristina Step by Step visual BAR Step by Step
  • Product detail photograph
  • CO_2025_BAR301_03_320_F6_No More Messing Around. Easy to clean. No Hassle.
  • Alternative product photograph
  • BAR500 Feature asset. Swipe brew enjoy. Portasweep
  • Tiny - yet mighty! BAR500 feature asset
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Baristina Portafilter Customization Feature asset customization
  • BAR500 Specification BAR500 Dimensions Baristina Plus Dimensions
  • Packaging photograph
  • BAR500 Basic asset. Baristina Plus Basic asset

New

Baristina PlusEspresso machine

BAR500/00

Delicious coffee, zero effort. Compact by design.

Small enough for any kitchen counter. Pour in your favourite beans, swipe that handle, and enjoy an incredible coffee. Crafted from stainless steel, Baristina Plus blends timeless design with automated grinding, tamping and brewing for hot or iced coffee.

See all benefits

Then check out Baristina.

Delicious coffee, zero effort. Compact by design.

  • Fresh bean coffee brewed directly in the portafilter for a 100% authentic coffee experience.

  • Swipe the handle. Baristina automatically grinds, tamps and brews your coffee in less than a minute.

  • At just 18 cm wide, compact enough for any kitchen counter, powerful enough for barista-style coffee.

  • Espresso. Lungo. Iced coffee. Extra intense. Prefer pre-ground or decaf? Simply add to portafilter.

  • Remove the portafilter. Rinse it. That's it - You're good to go!

100% authentic coffee experience

100% authentic coffee experience

Fresh bean coffee brewed directly and automatically in the portafilter for a 100% authentic coffee experience with zero hidden coffee paths. Freshly ground coffee goes straight from the grinder into the portafilter for the greatest coffee aroma and taste every single time.

One swipe to fresh coffee

One swipe to fresh coffee

Just swipe the handle. Baristina automatically grinds at the perfect, pre-set grind size, tamps and brews your coffee. No need for any barista skills, no adjustments needed. Simply sit back and enjoy it in less than a minute.

Philips' most compact bean-to-cup

Philips' most compact bean-to-cup

At just 18 cm wide, Baristina is Philips' most compact bean-to-cup machine. It seamlessly fits on any kitchen counter without sacrificing performance. Compact, yet powerful enough to deliver rich, barista-style coffee at home. Kitchen space is no longer an issue!

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