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Face Shavers
All series
Shaver series 3000 Wet and dry electric shaver
Discontinued
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AT790/17
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User manual
All (5)
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips shaver?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
How do I get the best results with my Philips shaver?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
SH50Replacement shaving heads
Shaving head retaining frame
ShaversCleansing brush
Protective cap
My Philips Shaver is not charging
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
I experience skin issues after using my Philips shaver
I'm not getting good results with my Philips shaver
My Philips shaver is making a loud noise
My Philips shaver is not working
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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