Clock Radio

AJ3121/12
    Start your day your way!

    This stylish Philips clock radio looks nice and wakes you in time. It has built-in AM/FM radio and gives you a choice of waking up to your favourite station or the buzzer.

    This stylish Philips clock radio looks nice and wakes you in time. It has built-in AM/FM radio and gives you a choice of waking up to your favourite station or the buzzer.

    This stylish Philips clock radio looks nice and wakes you in time. It has built-in AM/FM radio and gives you a choice of waking up to your favourite station or the buzzer.

    This stylish Philips clock radio looks nice and wakes you in time. It has built-in AM/FM radio and gives you a choice of waking up to your favourite station or the buzzer.

      Wake up to the radio or a buzzer

      Wake up to your favourite radio tune or a buzzer

      Wake up to your favourite radio tune or a buzzer

      Wake up to sounds from your favourite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.

      Sleep timer helps you to drop off to your favourite music

      Sleep timer helps you to drop off to your favourite music

      Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 2 hours) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient, silent standby mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.

      AM/FM tuner for radio enjoyment

      AM/FM tuner for radio enjoyment

      Easy clock set for instruction-free time and alarm setup

      The time and alarm are so easy to set up that referring to the Quick Start Guide or Instructions For Use may not be necessary. Simply refer to the Clock radio's silkscreen buttons to set the time and alarm.

      Technical Specifications

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • 24-hour alarm reset
        • buzzer alarm
        • radio alarm
        • repeat alarm (snooze)
        Display Digits
        4
        Clock
        • Digital
        • sleep timer
        Display type
        LED display

      • Sound

        Sound system
        mono
        Volume control
        rotary (analogue)
        Output power
        100 mW RMS

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM antenna
        Tuner bands
        • AM
        • FM

      • Accessories

        Others
        User Manual
        Warranty
        Warranty Certificate

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        0.61  kg
        Product weight
        0.53  kg
        Packaging type
        D-box
        Main unit depth
        122.8  mm
        Main unit height
        48.1  mm
        Packaging width
        183  mm
        Main unit width
        177.1  mm
        Packaging height
        150  mm
        Packaging depth
        58  mm

      • Power

        Battery type
        6F22 9 V
        Battery voltage
        9  V
        Number of batteries
        1
        Power type
        AC Input

