AEA2700/12
Connect up to 3 smartphones simultaneously
Philips Bluetooth® adapter with MULTIPAIR turns your Hi-Fi/PC speaker system into a wireless sound system. Just connect the adapter to stream music wirelessly from up to three smartphones, tablets and Bluetooth-enabled devices.
Bluetooth® music receiver
with MULTIPAIR
Bluetooth® aptX ,AAC and NFC
Digital out
Pair up to 3 smart devices so you can stream music from whichever device you want, without the hassle of un-pairing and re-pairing. To play a song on a different device, just pick it and hit play. The song on the original device will stop and your new song will take over, perfect for sharing music with friends, parties, or just playing different songs stored on different devices. Let friends and family pair at the same time, so you can swap between each other’s music in a flash.
The Bluetooth® Hi-Fi adapter features a compact and streamlined design, looking perfect on your favorite Hi-Fi.
The Bluetooth® Hi-Fi adapter connects readily to your favorite Hi-Fi. Just plug it in the RCA or 3.5mm jacks, and you are ready to play music from your smartphone or tablet on your Hi-Fi.