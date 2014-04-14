ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Primary image

Bluetooth® adapter

AEA2700/12

Connect up to 3 smartphones simultaneously

Philips Bluetooth® adapter with MULTIPAIR turns your Hi-Fi/PC speaker system into a wireless sound system. Just connect the adapter to stream music wirelessly from up to three smartphones, tablets and Bluetooth-enabled devices.

See all benefits

Connect up to 3 smartphones simultaneously

  • Bluetooth® music receiver

  • with MULTIPAIR

  • Bluetooth® aptX ,AAC and NFC

  • Digital out

Swap music instantly between 3 devices with MULTIPAIR

Swap music instantly between 3 devices with MULTIPAIR

Pair up to 3 smart devices so you can stream music from whichever device you want, without the hassle of un-pairing and re-pairing. To play a song on a different device, just pick it and hit play. The song on the original device will stop and your new song will take over, perfect for sharing music with friends, parties, or just playing different songs stored on different devices. Let friends and family pair at the same time, so you can swap between each other’s music in a flash.

Smooth and compact design

Smooth and compact design

The Bluetooth® Hi-Fi adapter features a compact and streamlined design, looking perfect on your favorite Hi-Fi.

Plug-and-play for easy use

The Bluetooth® Hi-Fi adapter connects readily to your favorite Hi-Fi. Just plug it in the RCA or 3.5mm jacks, and you are ready to play music from your smartphone or tablet on your Hi-Fi.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.