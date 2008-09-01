Discontinued
AE6790/00
Digital radio on the go
Super-compact pocket-size digital radio with 20 presets and automatic tuning.
FM/MW, Digital tuning
20 presets
Stereo headphone
Battery operated
A built-in clock keeps time accurately. When the radio is off, the clock display comes on for added convenience.
Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
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