558M1RY/00
Take console gaming to the next level
This Momentum display boasts sound by legendary audio experts Bowers & Wilkins, creates a new-level console gaming. Get immersed in the performance of this beautiful large display. Enjoy gaming awesomeness with optimal sound and visuals.
Momentum
55" (139.7 cm)
3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
Six sound modes to optimize your gaming, viewing or listening experience. Sport & Racing: Create a realistic, being-there experience when enjoying sports or racing games. RPG and Adventure: Immersive yourself in spacious and atmospheric sound. Shooting and Action: Experience punchy, impactful sound for maximum excitement and realism. Movie Watching: Enhance movie soundtracks for an immersive, cinematic listening experience. Music: True Sound by Bowers & Wilkins, delivering the performance as the artist intended. Personal: Access the EQ menu to adjust the sound to your specific requirements.
You play intense, competitive gaming. You demand display with lag free, ultra-smooth images. This Philips display redraws the screen image up-to 120 times per second, effectively faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With 120Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen which shows enemy movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target them. With ultra-low input lag and no screen tearing, this Philips display is your perfect gaming partner.
With the ultra-high resolution Philips MultiView display you can now experience a world of connectivity. MultiView enables active dual connect and view so that you can work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, for complex multi-tasking.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
BT. 709 / DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
The monitor may look different from feature images.