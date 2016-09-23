Xenon X-tremeVision gen2: for superior visual performance

Xenon X-tremeVision gen2 headlights are engineered with Philips Xenon technology for ultimate performance. Producing a longer beam and up to 150% more vision¹, X-tremeVision gen2 headlights help you spot obstacles earlier, allowing you to react in time. And with improved peripheral vison, you'll have greater awareness of any dangers at the side of the road, such as pedestrians or upcoming junctions. Brightly illuminating every bump, curve and hazard in the road, these headlights will satisfy the most demanding drivers and the most demanding driving conditions.