326M6VJRMB/00
Get in the moment
Momentum 4K UHD display with Ambiglow presents a new level of immersion. Fast action looks flawless with Adaptive-sync and low input lag. DisplayHDR 600 delivers ultra-crisp and vibrant image quality that will get you in the moment.
Momentum
32 (31.5" / 80 cm diag.)
3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
DTS Sound is an audio processing solution designed to optimize the playback of music, movies, streaming and games on the PC regardless of form factors. DTS Sound enables an immersive virtual surround sound experience, complete with rich bass and dialog enhancement and maximized volume levels free of any clipping or distortion.
Ambiglow adds a new dimension to your viewing experience. The innovative Ambiglow technology enlarges the screen by creating an immersive halo of light. Its fast processor analyses the incoming image content and continuously adapts the color and brightness of the emitted light to match the image. User friendly options allow you to adjust the ambiance to your liking. Especially suited for watching movies, sports or playing games, Philips Ambiglow offers you a unique and immersive viewing experience.
VESA-certified DisplayHDR 600 delivers a dramatically different visual experience. Unlike, other 'HDR compatible' screens, true DisplayHDR 600 produces astonishing brightness, contrast and colors. With the help of local dimming and high peak brightness up-to 600 nits, images come to life with notable highlights featuring deeper, more nuanced blacks. It renders a fuller palette of rich new colors, delivering a visual experience that engages your senses.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
BT. 709 / DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard
The monitor may look different from feature images.