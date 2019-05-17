325E1C/00
Simply immersive
The 32" curved E line display offers a truly immersive experience in a stylish design. Crystal-clear QHD with Ultra wide-color and AMD FreeSync technology brings your images alive!
E Line
32 (31.5" / 80 cm diag.)
2560 x 1440 (QHD)
Philips VA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web-browsing, movies, gaming, and demanding graphical applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.
For a cleaner workspace, this monitor features an elegant solution for cable management. No need to bundle cables with extra ties. An elongated slot provides a hidden storage for cables. It conceals cables and looks great in most environments, especially for a small space or the desk that faces a wall or a window. This design cleans up messy cables, for a more organized desk.
Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.
Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
The monitor may look different from feature images.