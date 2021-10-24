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Gaming MonitorQuad HD gaming monitor

27M1N5500ZA/00

1 award

Feel your game

This Philips gaming monitor delivers crystal-clear visuals and smooth gameplay. FreeSync, rapid 170Hz refresh rate with HDR create a polished and lifelike experience. The slim-frame display with Ultra Wide-Color enhances visual immersion.

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Feel your game

  • Evnia 5000

  • 27" (68.5 cm)

  • 2560 x 1440 (QHD)

IPS Nano color technology extends gamut for vibrant visuals

IPS Nano color technology extends gamut for vibrant visuals

For critical imaging, gaming and productivity needs, Nano IPS display provides precise color accuracy across a wide viewing angle without color shift. Richer reds, lusher greens, and deeper blues. Ultra Wide-Color with IPS Nano Color technology uses KSF enhanced phosphor nanoparticles to absorb excess light created by the screen to produce amazing color. True-to-life color. Our display panels achieve up to 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut standard for color purity as defined by The Society of Motion Pictures and Television Engineers for cinematic picture quality.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium; tear free, stutter free, fluid gaming

AMD FreeSync™ Premium; tear free, stutter free, fluid gaming

Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. AMD FreeSync™ Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance. There are no compromises, game confidently with a high refresh rate, low framerate compensation, and low latency.

Certified NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible for smooth, fast gaming

Certified NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible for smooth, fast gaming

When playing intense games with high refresh rates, screen tearing may occur without optimal graphics synchronisation. This Philips display is certified as NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible, reducing screen tearing and synchronising your monitor's refresh rate with your graphics card's output for a smoother gaming experience. Scenes appear instantly, objects look sharper and gameplay is smooth, giving you a stunning visual experience and a serious competitive edge.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. The maximum resolution works for DP input only.

  3. For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.

  4. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  5. MPRT is to adjust brightness for blur reduction, so cannot adjust brightness while MPRT is turned on. To reduce motion blur, LED backlight will strobe synchronously with screen refresh, which may cause noticeable brightness change.

  6. MPRT is gaming-optimized mode. Turn on MPRT may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn off when you are not using the gaming function.

  7. Display colors: 10 bits only can be reached by QHD @ 120 Hz

  8. DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976

  9. NTSC Area based on CIE1976

  10. sRGB Area based on CIE1931

  11. Adobe RGB Coverage based on CIE1976

  12. 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

  13. NVIDIA® G-SYNC® support interface: DisplayPort

  14. Make sure to update NVIDIA® G-SYNC® driver to the latest version, see more information on NVIDIA website: https://www.nvidia.com/

  15. Make sure your graphic card supports NVIDIA® G-SYNC®

  16. The monitor may look different from feature images.