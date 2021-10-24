IPS Nano color technology extends gamut for vibrant visuals

For critical imaging, gaming and productivity needs, Nano IPS display provides precise color accuracy across a wide viewing angle without color shift. Richer reds, lusher greens, and deeper blues. Ultra Wide-Color with IPS Nano Color technology uses KSF enhanced phosphor nanoparticles to absorb excess light created by the screen to produce amazing color. True-to-life color. Our display panels achieve up to 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut standard for color purity as defined by The Society of Motion Pictures and Television Engineers for cinematic picture quality.