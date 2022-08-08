27B1U7903/00
Simply brilliant
Philips Thunderbolt™ 4 monitor delivers a secure, reliable one-cable docking solution. Mini LED backlit and DisplayHDR™ 1400 certified display generates outstanding picture performance and color accuracy for color-critical users.
Brilliance 7000
27" (68.6 cm)
3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
This Philips docking monitor is equipped with Thunderbolt™ 4 connection. Compared with conventional USB-C monitors, Thunderbolt™ 4 technology provides lightning-fast 40Gbps data transfer speeds, supports high resolution video, offers multi-stream transport for daisy chaining, has up to 90W of power delivery to external devices, and can provide a stable 1Gbit/s Ethernet connection.
Daisy chaining allows you to drive multiple monitors and devices from a single Thunderbolt port on your laptop. From the Thunderbolt port of your laptop connect to this monitor, then from the second Thunderbolt port on this monitor you can connect to a second 4K monitor.
These Philips displays utilize high performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed images for CAD solutions, using 3D graphics applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will make your images and graphics come alive.
Awards
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
Adobe RGB Coverage based on CIE1976
Rec 709 Coverage based on CIE1976
Rec 2020 Coverage based on CIE1976
For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode
Activities such as screen sharing, on-line streaming video and audio over the Internet can impact your network performance. Your hardware, network bandwidth and its performance will determine overall audio and video quality.
For USB-C power and charging function, your Notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check with your Notebook user manual or manufacturer for more details.
If your Ethernet connection seems slow, please enter OSD menu and select USB 3.0 or higher version which can support the LAN speed to 1G.
Under SDR (Standard Dynamic Range), the temperature range in operation can be reached to 40°C.
The monitor may look different from feature images.