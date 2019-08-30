278E1A/00
Simply stunning
The 27" E Line monitor features stunning visuals and elegant design for a stylish enhancement to your workspace. Ultra-clear 4K UHD with wide view delivers same the ultimate clarity and lifelike visuals from any front-angle view.
E Line
27" (68.6 cm)
3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
IPS displays use an advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
These Philips displays utilise high-performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Whether you are a demanding professional requiring extremely detailed images for CAD solutions, a user of 3D graphics applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will make your images and graphics come alive.
SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyses the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colours and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC, DCI-P3, Adobe RGB Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
The monitor may look different from feature images.