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  • Energy Label Europe E
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LCD monitor

275E1S/00

Simply stunning

The 27" E Line monitor features stunning visuals and elegant design for a stylish enhancement to your workspace. Experience crystal-clear Quad HD visuals and smooth action with AMD FreeSync technology.

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Simply stunning

  • E Line

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

  • 2560 x 1440 (QHD)

IPS LED wide view technology for image and colour accuracy

IPS LED wide view technology for image and colour accuracy

IPS displays use an advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

Crystal clear images with Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixels

Crystal clear images with Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixels

These Philips screens deliver crystal-clear, Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixel images. Utilising high-performance panels with high-density pixel count, enabled by high-bandwidth sources, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. Whether you are a demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, a user of 3D graphic applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will give you crystal-clear images.

Effortlessly smooth gameplay with AMD FreeSync™ technology

Effortlessly smooth gameplay with AMD FreeSync™ technology

Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. With the new Philips monitor it doesn't have to be. Get fluid, artefact-free performance at virtually any frame rate with AMD FreeSync™ technology, smooth, quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  4. NTSC Area based on CIE 1976

  5. sRGB Area based on CIE1931

  6. 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

  7. The monitor may look different from feature images.