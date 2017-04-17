Discontinued
273V7QDSB/01
Vivid, crisp images, from edge-to-edge
A perfect all around display with stunning images that stretch from edge-to edge, made easy on the eyes, in a compact slim design.
V Line
27" (68.6 cm)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Experience improved comfort and readability when reading long, text-heavy documents. EasyRead Mode creates a paper-like viewing experience that’s gentler on your eyes by adjusting your display’s colors and zoom levels which simulate the feeling of reading on real paper—right on your digital display.
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
The maximum resolution works for HDMI input only.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse