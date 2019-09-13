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LCD monitor

271E1SD/00

Simply stunning

The 27” E Line monitor features stunning visuals and elegant design for a stylish enhancement to your workspace. Experience crisp Full HD visuals, and smooth action with AMD FreeSync technology.

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Simply stunning

  • E Line

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.

Mercury Free eco-friendly display

Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. The maximum resolution works for HDMI input only.

  3. NTSC Area based on CIE1976

  4. sRGB Area based on CIE1931

  5. 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

  6. The monitor may look different from feature images.