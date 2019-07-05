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LCD monitor

242V8A/00

Vivid, crisp images beyond boundaries

Philips V line wide-view monitor gives viewing beyond boundaries, great value with essential features. Adaptive-Sync delivers smooth video display. Features like anti-glare, LowBlue mode, and flicker-free for easy-on-the eyes.

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Vivid, crisp images beyond boundaries

  • V Line

  • 24 (23.8" / 60.5 cm diag.)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.

EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

Experience improved comfort and readability when reading long, text-heavy documents. EasyRead Mode creates a paper-like viewing experience that’s gentler on your eyes by adjusting your display’s colors and zoom levels which simulate the feeling of reading on real paper—right on your digital display.

HDMI ensures universal digital connectivity

HDMI ensures universal digital connectivity

An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  4. The monitor may look different from feature images.