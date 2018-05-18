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Discontinued

LCD monitor

226E9QHAB/00

Vivid and crisp details, design beyond boundaries

This stylish brilliance monitor gives the best viewing beyond boundaries. Wide-view display allows you to enjoy the same crisp and vivid picture quality from any front angle view. Flicker-free reduces eye fatigue after long use.

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Vivid and crisp details, design beyond boundaries

  • E Line

  • 22 (21.5" / 54.6 cm diag.)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

Effortlessly smooth gameplay with AMD FreeSync™ technology

Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. With the new Philips monitor it doesn't have to be. Get fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate with AMD FreeSync™ technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.

16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.

Narrow border display for a seamless appearance

The new Philips displays feature ultra-narrow borders which allow for minimal distractions and maximum viewing size. Especially suited for multi-display or tiling setup like gaming, graphic design and professional applications, the ultra-narrow border display gives you the feeling of using one large display.

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. The maximum resolution works for HDMI input only.

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  4. 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

  5. The monitor may look different from feature images.