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RacingVision GT200High performance

12972RGTS2

3 awards

Incredible performance from a road-legal bulb

If you're passionate about driving, let Philips RacingVision GT200 car bulbs elevate your automotive experience. Up to 200% brighter light that shines over 80 metres farther means better vision and faster reactions for a more exciting drive.

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Let our lights take your driving to the next level

Incredible performance from a road-legal bulb

  • Type of lamp: H7

  • 12 V, 55 W

  • Up to 200% brighter light

  • Extended beam on the road

  • Number of bulbs: 2

See a step change in visibility and driving excitement

The highest performer in our portfolio, Philips RacingVision GT200 delivers the super-bright visibility of a rally bulb in a format you can use on public roads. Experience the razor-sharp clarity of up to 200% brighter light¹. The optimised bulb design provides higher luminance for a better view of the road ahead, giving you a safer, more exciting drive.

Striking beam throws light up to 80 metres farther(2)

With its ultra high-performance beam reaching a full 80 metres further² than the legal minimum, Philips RacingVision GT200 lets you see more of the road ahead. Spot potential hazards sooner, react faster and position your car more accurately on the road. It all adds up to a safer, more satisfying driving experience.

High-performance light approved for use on public roads

Philips RacingVision GT200 headlight bulbs are ECE homologated for the road. Performance-oriented drivers enjoy a bright, vibrant and street-legal bulb compliant with relevant regulations.

Technical specifications

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Awards

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Disclaimers

  1. ¹ Brightness compared to legal minimum standard.

  2. ² Additional safety distance compared beam length to derived minimum after ECE regulation, based on 1 Lux. Furthest distance from the car.