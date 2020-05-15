ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Main in-use photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Main in-use photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Packaging photograph

LongLife EcoVisionLonger Lifetime

12342LLECOC1

Drive with care

Tired of changing your headlight bulbs all the time? With higher lifetime of a car bulb, Philips LongLife EcoVision is the choice for drivers seeking to minimise maintenance on their vehicles.

See all benefits

Higher lifetime, less replacement

Drive with care

  • Type of lamp: H4

  • 12 V, 60/55 W

  • Long lasting, less replacement

  • Ultra-resistant bulb

  • Number of bulbs: 1

Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

It is highly recommended to change them in pairs for symmetrical light performance

Wide range of 12 V lamps to meet all functions

Wide range of 12 V lamps to meet all functions

Which 12V lamp for which function? Philips Automotive offering includes all car specific functions: high beam, low beam, front fog, front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, licence plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights.

No replacement necessary for 100,000 km

With Philips LongLife EcoVision, drivers don't have to worry about changing a headlamp for at least 100,000 km.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.