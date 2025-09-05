With four-sided Ambilight, sports, movies, music, and games will feel bigger than ever. Integrated LED lights at the back react to what you watch or listen to, immersing you in a halo of colorful light that emanates from the top, bottom, and sides of the TV. For the full impact, hang your Ambilight TV on the wa...
Thanks to its OLED META 3 panel, this OLED+ Ambilight TV does lifelike better and brighter than ever, and the picture looks superb at any angle. With astonishing peak brightness levels, contrast and color are beautifully well defined: even the smallest details leap from shadows and bright areas. All major HDR f...
Enjoy a picture so real it feels you could step right into it! Twin P5 AI chips get the most out of the latest and brightest OLED panel, perfecting sharpness and detail and optimizing for any changes to ambient lighting. Whatever’s on screen—from bright stadium sports to dark sci-fi drama—you’ll see it all so c...
Hold onto the edge of your seat! With Dolby Vision on board, you’ll see the picture the director wanted you to see, no more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out. Movies to games, say hello to every glorious detail.
Compatibility with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X takes the sound of this TV to another level, in any room. The latest movies, the newest games, the biggest sports events: with sound effects placed in the space above and around you, you’ll feel like you’re right in the middle of the action.
HDMI 2.1, 120 Hz native refresh rate, and an ultra-low input lag. Indie game or AAA title, this Ambilight TV gives you the specs you need to game how you want! For more control, Game Bar 2.0 lets you customize how you play, and you can connect a Bluetooth controller for cloud gaming. PC gamers can also enjoy 144 Hz VRR via HDMI.
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Based on Ambilight Trial Program results across Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, and France between February 24, 2023 and February 28, 2025. During this period, 99.91% of participants chose to keep their Ambilight TV, despite a full-refund, no-questions-asked return policy.
This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms on https://www.netflix.com
Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.
Over-the-top media services button on remote control will be different per country. Please refer to the actual product in the box.
Google Assistant is available in different languages and countries specific to product types.
Availability and functionality of voice control services varies according to country and language.
Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC.
Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC. YouTube, OK Google and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC.
Availability of Apple TV app & Apple TV+ may vary by country or region, please check support pages of Google Play and Apple Inc.
144 Hz HDMI VRR, G-sync, and FreeSync are achievable when gaming on a PC, connected to your OLED TV via HDMI
Matter / Control4: this feature will become available in 2025 via a software update.
Apple, AirPlay, Apple Home, HomeKit and iOS are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.<br>IOS is a trademark or registered trademark of Cisco in the U.S. and other countries and is used under license.