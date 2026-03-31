Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige 9900

No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
Sonicare Prestige with SenseIQ technology is our most advanced power toothbrush. It enhances our proven sonic technology with intelligence, sensing and adapting to your needs for holistic care, so you always get it right. Removes up to 20 x more plaque.¹
Everyone cleans differently, so we designed this brush head with multi-angle bristles to keep plaque removal on course no matter your technique. Our All-in-One A3 brush head delivers our best cleaning and removes up to 20 x more plaque, 15 x healthier gums in six weeks and up to 100% more stain removal in less ...
SenseIQ Technology helps balance your brushing style and senses your pressure, motion and coverage up to 100 times per second while you brush. If you apply too much pressure, the toothbrush will step in and automatically adjust the intensity level, helping to protect your teeth and gums.
Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with 62,000 bristle movements per minute. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.
This Sonicare electric toothbrush has a light ring at its base that gently lets you know if you're overdoing the pressure. Simply ease off when it lights up to help your gums stay protected.
Enhance your oral care routine with 15 brushing settings. Whether you're looking for a deep clean or a specific focus, you can have it with this electric toothbrush. Select from five modes—Clean, White+, Gum Health, Deep Clean and Sensitive—and adjust to one of three intensity levels for a personalised clean. Simply open the app, select your preferences and let your toothbrush do the rest.
Achieve your oral health goals with your Sonicare toothbrush and app. The two pair seamlessly to provide real-time coaching, personalised guidance and tailored insights to improve your brushing routine. Track your progress, refine your technique and receive continuous feedback to make the most out of each brushing session. Together, you are unstoppable. Meanwhile, auto-syncing keeps brushing data up to date in the app, even when you don't brush with the app by your side.
As you brush, SenseIQ Technology senses pressure, motion, coverage and more, up to 100 times per second. It then adapts the intensity if you press too hard. The intelligence of SenseIQ takes the guesswork out of brushing modes, so you can experience effortless care and better brushing over time.
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vs. a manual toothbrush
in 6 weeks vs. a manual toothbrush.
in less than 2 days vs. a manual toothbrush.