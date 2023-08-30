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How do I descale my Philips Garment Steamer/All-in-One Solution?

Read the article below to find the model of your Philips Garment Steamer/All-in-Once Solution and follow the correct descaling routine.

The information on this page applies to the following models: GC558/36 , GC442/67 .

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