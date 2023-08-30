How do I descale my Philips Garment Steamer/All-in-One Solution?

Below information apply only to: StyleTouch Pure (GC440, GC442) 8000 Series (GC800, GC801, GC810).



Note: Your garment steamer should be descaled approximately once a month, and more frequently if the water in your area is very hard.

Unplug and let it cool completely (for at least 1 hour). Remove the cover marked "De-Calc". Hold the garment steamer over the sink, remove the rubber stopper and shake gently to empty water and scale. Put the stopper and cover back in place. Repeat this process once a month, or more if necessary.

Important: Do not put water, vinegar, descaling agents or other chemicals into the garment steamer.