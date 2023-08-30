How do I descale my Philips Garment Steamer/All-in-One Solution?

Read the article below to find the model of your Philips Garment Steamer/All-in-Once Solution and follow the correct descaling routine.
Handheld Steamer:
To find your Philips handheld steamer's model and follow the correct descaling routine below, you can check your User Manual or find the model number under the water tank, on the back of the handle, or under the steamer head (see images A and B). Examples of model numbers are: STH7030/10, GC801/10.
Stand Steamer:
To find your Philips stand steamer's model and follow the correct descaling routine below, you can check your User Manual or find the model number under the base of the stand steamer (see image C). Examples of model numbers are: STE3170/80, GC482/27.
Over time, your appliance can build up scale. The harder the water in your area, the faster scale impurities develop and solidify. Descaling your Philips Garment Steamer every 1-2 months can prevent brown stains, brown water and leaking. Regular cleaning keeps steam output at its highest and extends the lifetime of your appliance.
Below information apply only to: StyleTouch Pure (GC440, GC442) 8000 Series (GC800, GC801, GC810).
Note: Your garment steamer should be descaled approximately once a month, and more frequently if the water in your area is very hard.
Below information apply only to: 7000 Series (STH7020, STH7030, STH7040, STH7050, STH7060).
Note: With regular use, your garment steamer should be emptied of scale approximately once a month — and more frequently if the water in your area is very hard.
Below information apply only to: All-in-One 8600 Series (AIS8540) | All-in-One 8000 Series (GC628, GC629) | ProTouch (GC610, GC612, GC625, GC626, GC627) | ProTouch 2-in-1 (GC617, GC618).
Due to Philips' patented engine design, you do not need to descale your appliance. The scale will be automatically flaked off and stored internally in the base of your appliance. We have specifically designed this space to store the scale so that no further action from you is required.
You can steam as much as you like, using ordinary tap water, or distilled/demineralised water if you live in an area with hard water (you could use 50% demineralised water mixed with tap water too).
Below information apply only to: DailyTouch (GC502, GC503, GC504, GC506).
Below information apply only to: EasyTouch (GC48x, GC499, GC50x), EasyTouch Plus (GC51x and GC52x), ComfortTouch (GC55x), ComfortTouch Plus (GC558), ComfortTouch Advanced (GC57x), 3000 Series (STE31xx).
Below information apply only to: CompactTouch (GC410, GC420, GC430).
Note: With regular use, your garment steamer should be descaled every 2 weeks.
The information on this page applies to the following models: GC558/36 , GC442/67 .
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