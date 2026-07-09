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What does the Cool Shot function on my Philips Hair Dryer do?

The Cool Shot function on your Philips Hair Dryer releases cool air. Use this function at the end of your drying session to fix your hairstyle and get a shiny result.

The information on this page applies to the following models: BHD720/13 , HP8182/23 , HP4935/22 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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