Ultrasound Transducers

Transducers

    C5-2 for ClearVue Broadband curved array transducer

    C5-2 for ClearVue

    • Technology: Broadband
    • Number of elements: -
    • Frequency range: 5-2 MHz
    View product
    D2cwc CW for ClearVue Non-imaging transducer

    D2cwc CW for ClearVue

    • Technology: -
    • Number of elements: -
    • Frequency range: 2 MHz
    View product
    V6-2 for ClearVue Broadband curved array transducer

    V6-2 for ClearVue

    • Technology: Broadband
    • Number of elements: -
    • Frequency range: 6-2 MHz
    View product
    L12-4 for ClearVue Broadband linear array transducer

    L12-4 for ClearVue

    • Technology: Broadband
    • Number of elements: -
    • Frequency range: 12-4 MHz
    View product
    S4-1 for ClearVue Broadband sector array transducer

    S4-1 for ClearVue

    • Technology: Broadband
    • Number of elements: -
    • Frequency range: 4-1 MHz
    View product
    3D9-3v for ClearVue Broadband curved array transducer

    3D9-3v for ClearVue

    • Technology: Broadband
    • Number of elements: -
    • Frequency range: 9-3 MHz
    View product
    C9-4v for ClearVue Broadband curved array transducer

    C9-4v for ClearVue

    • Technology: Broadband
    • Number of elements: -
    • Frequency range: 9-4 MHz
    View product
    L12-5 38 for ClearVue Broadband linear array transducer

    L12-5 38 for ClearVue

    • Technology: Broadband
    • Number of elements: 192
    • Frequency range: 12-5 MHz
    View product
    L12-4 Broadband linear array transducer

    L12-4

    • Technology: Broadband
    • Number of elements: 128
    • Frequency range : 12-4 MHz
    View product
    X6-1 xMATRIX array transducer with PureWave crystal technology

    X6-1

    • Technology: xMATRIX, PureWave
    • Number of elements: 9212
    • Frequency range: 6-1 MHz
    View product
    BP10-5ec Biplane curved array transducer

    BP10-5ec

    • Technology: -
    • Number of elements: 96
    • Frequency range: 10-5 MHz
    View product
    X5-1 xMATRIX array transducer with PureWave crystal technology

    X5-1

    • Technology: xMATRIX, PureWave
    • Number of elements: 3040
    • Frequency range: 5-1 MHz
    View product
    C9-3io Broadband curved array transducer

    C9-3io

    • Technology: Broadband
    • Number of elements: 128
    • Frequency range: 9-3MHz
    View product
    X7-2t Live 3D TEE xMATRIX array transducer with PureWave crystal technology

    X7-2t

    • Technology: xMATRIX, PureWave
    • Number of elements: 2500
    • Frequency range: 7-2 MHz
    View product
    X7-2 xMATRIX array transducer with PureWave crystal technology

    X7-2

    • Technology: xMATRIX
    • Number of elements: 2500
    • Frequency range: 7-2 MHz
    View product
    S5-1 Broadband sector array transducer

    S5-1

    • Technology: Broadband, PureWave
    • Number of elements: 80
    • Frequency range: 5-1 MHz
    View product
    3D9-3v Broadband curved array transducer

    3D9-3v

    • Technology: Broadband
    • Number of elements: 128
    • Frequency range: 9-3 MHz
    View product
    S7-3t Sector array transducer

    S7-3t

    • Technology: Broadband
    • Number of elements: 48
    • Frequency range: 7-3 MHz
    View product
    C10-4ec Broadband curved array transducer

    C10-4ec

    • Technology: Broadband
    • Number of elements: 128
    • Frequency range: 10-4 MHz
    View product
    L18-5 Broadband linear array transducer

    L18-5

    • Technology: Broadband
    • Number of elements: 288
    • Frequency range: 18-5 MHz
    View product
    D5cwc CW Non-imaging transducer

    D5cwc CW

    • Technology: Non-imaging
    • Number of elements: -
    • Frequency range: -
    View product
    S4-2 Broadband sector array transducer

    S4-2

    • Technology: Broadband
    • Number of elements: 80
    • Frequency range: 4-2 MHz
    View product
    L12-4 Broadband linear array transducer

    L12-4

    • Technology: Broadband
    • Number of elements: 128
    • Frequency range: 12-4 MHz
    View product
    VL13-5 Broadband linear volume array transducer

    VL13-5

    • Technology: Broadband
    • Number of elements: 192
    • Frequency range: 13-5 MHz
    View product
    C9-4v Broadband curved array transducer

    C9-4v

    • Technology: Broadband
    • Number of elements: 128
    • Frequency range: 9-4 MHz
    View product
    L12-3 Broadband linear array transducer

    L12-3

    • Technology: Broadband
    • Number of elements: 160
    • Frequency range: 12-3 MHz
    View product
    C9-2 Broadband curved array transducer with PureWave crystal technology

    C9-2

    • Technology: Broadband, PureWave
    • Number of elements: 192
    • Frequency range: 9-2MHz
    View product
    L10-4lap Linear array transducer

    L10-4lap

    • Technology: -
    • Number of elements: 128
    • Frequency range: 10-4 MHz
    View product
    C5-2 USB Curved array transducer

    C5-2 USB

    • Technology: Broadband
    • Number of elements: 128
    • Frequency range: 5-2 MHz
    View product
    C10-3v Broadband curved array transducer with PureWave crystal technology

    C10-3v

    • Technology: Broadband, PureWave
    • Number of elements: 128
    • Frequency range: 10-3 MHz
    View product
    C5-1 Broadband curved array transducer with PureWave crystal technology

    C5-1

    • Technology: Broadband
    • Number of elements: 160
    • Frequency range: 5-1 MHz
    View product
    D2tcd PW Non-imaging transducer

    D2tcd PW

    • Technology: Non-imaging
    • Number of elements: -
    • Frequency range: -
    View product
    C6-2 Broadband curved array transducer

    C6-2

    • Technology: Broadband
    • Number of elements: 128
    • Frequency range: 6-2 MHz
    View product
    S12-4 Sector array transducer

    S12-4

    • Technology: -
    • Number of elements: 96
    • Frequency range: 12-4 MHz
    View product
    D2cwc CW Non-imaging transducer

    D2cwc CW

    • Technology: -
    • Number of elements: -
    • Frequency range: -
    View product
    S4-1 Broadband sector array transducer

    S4-1

    • Technology: Broadband
    • Number of elements: -
    • Frequency range: 4-1 MHz
    View product
    L15-7io Broadband compact linear array transducer

    L15-7io

    • Technology: Broadband, Unique acoustic lens for imaging at transducer surface
    • Number of elements: 128
    • Frequency range: 15-7 MHz
    View product
    V6-2 Broadband curved volume array transducer

    V6-2

    • Technology: Broadband
    • Number of elements: 192
    • Frequency range: 6-2 MHz
    View product
    L12-5 50 mm Linear array transducer

    L12-5 50 mm

    • Technology: -
    • Number of elements: 256
    • Frequency range: 12-5 MHz
    View product
    C8-5 Broadband curved array transducer

    C8-5

    • Technology: Broadband
    • Number of elements: 128
    • Frequency range: 8-5 MHz
    View product
    S8-3 Sector array transducer

    S8-3

    • Technology: -
    • Number of elements: 96
    • Frequency range: 8-3 MHz
    View product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

